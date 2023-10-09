Assessing and Addressing Security Needs in Schools, Churches, and Beyond - Michael Mann

“Security is about prevention, not response,” says Michael Mann, the founder and owner of Michael Mann Security Services. With a background in the Marine Corps and law enforcement, he knows how to keep the public educated on how to stay safe from dangerous threats. Michael discusses the warning signs that Americans - and especially Christians - will continue to face from an increasingly violent society today, and how to wisely prepare for them. He stresses the importance of assessment and preparation, with the end goal always being to prevent a threat before it has even occurred. Michael also shares the top things churches, schools, and businesses can keep on hand to stay better prepared in the face of today’s potential attacks.
TAKEAWAYS
Security is about preventing something from happening and seeing a potential threat early on
It’s critical to have an efficient communication system set up at your facility in case there is a sudden crisis, so you know exactly what to do
Michael travels nationwide doing assessments at different facilities and advising people how to be prepared for any potential catastrophe
America is under judgment, and that is why we see an erosion of morality and a complete destruction of basic law and order
🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE
Security Services video: https://youtu.be/7u8IvF3lptc
Gabb Wireless (get $25 off with code TINA): Gabbwireless.Com/promo/Tina
🔗 CONNECT WITH MICHAEL MANN
Website: https://michaelmannsecurityservices.com/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/preventionnotresponse
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/safewithmann/
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@MichaelMannSecurityServices
📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY
TruPlay: https://truplay.games/CounterCultureMom
Trail Life: https://blog.traillifeusa.com/lbbb-tina
Legacy Precious Metals: https://bit.ly/LegacyGoldCCM
Patriot Mobile: https://www.patriotmobile.com/ccmom/
🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM
https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom
📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS
https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow
📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE
http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM
💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION
2022 Recap & 2023 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCMDonate2021
Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.