Create New Account
Assessing and Addressing Security Needs in Schools, Churches, and Beyond - Michael Mann
channel image
Counter Culture Mom
309 Subscribers
5 views
Published 17 hours ago

“Security is about prevention, not response,” says Michael Mann, the founder and owner of Michael Mann Security Services. With a background in the Marine Corps and law enforcement, he knows how to keep the public educated on how to stay safe from dangerous threats. Michael discusses the warning signs that Americans - and especially Christians - will continue to face from an increasingly violent society today, and how to wisely prepare for them. He stresses the importance of assessment and preparation, with the end goal always being to prevent a threat before it has even occurred. Michael also shares the top things churches, schools, and businesses can keep on hand to stay better prepared in the face of today’s potential attacks. 



TAKEAWAYS


Security is about preventing something from happening and seeing a potential threat early on


It’s critical to have an efficient communication system set up at your facility in case there is a sudden crisis, so you know exactly what to do


Michael travels nationwide doing assessments at different facilities and advising people how to be prepared for any potential catastrophe


America is under judgment, and that is why we see an erosion of morality and a complete destruction of basic law and order



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Security Services video: https://youtu.be/7u8IvF3lptc

Gabb Wireless (get $25 off with code TINA): Gabbwireless.Com/promo/Tina


🔗 CONNECT WITH MICHAEL MANN

Website: https://michaelmannsecurityservices.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/preventionnotresponse

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/safewithmann/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@MichaelMannSecurityServices


📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

TruPlay: https://truplay.games/CounterCultureMom

Trail Life: https://blog.traillifeusa.com/lbbb-tina

Legacy Precious Metals: https://bit.ly/LegacyGoldCCM

Patriot Mobile: https://www.patriotmobile.com/ccmom/


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM 

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2022 Recap & 2023 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCMDonate2021

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/



Keywords
violencepreppingchristianssurvivalpolicelaw enforcementsafetychurchesschoolscatastrophemarine corpstina griffincounter culture mom showmichael mann security services

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket