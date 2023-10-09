Assessing and Addressing Security Needs in Schools, Churches, and Beyond - Michael Mann

“Security is about prevention, not response,” says Michael Mann, the founder and owner of Michael Mann Security Services. With a background in the Marine Corps and law enforcement, he knows how to keep the public educated on how to stay safe from dangerous threats. Michael discusses the warning signs that Americans - and especially Christians - will continue to face from an increasingly violent society today, and how to wisely prepare for them. He stresses the importance of assessment and preparation, with the end goal always being to prevent a threat before it has even occurred. Michael also shares the top things churches, schools, and businesses can keep on hand to stay better prepared in the face of today’s potential attacks.







TAKEAWAYS





Security is about preventing something from happening and seeing a potential threat early on





It’s critical to have an efficient communication system set up at your facility in case there is a sudden crisis, so you know exactly what to do





Michael travels nationwide doing assessments at different facilities and advising people how to be prepared for any potential catastrophe





America is under judgment, and that is why we see an erosion of morality and a complete destruction of basic law and order







🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Security Services video: https://youtu.be/7u8IvF3lptc

Gabb Wireless (get $25 off with code TINA): Gabbwireless.Com/promo/Tina





🔗 CONNECT WITH MICHAEL MANN

Website: https://michaelmannsecurityservices.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/preventionnotresponse

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/safewithmann/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@MichaelMannSecurityServices





📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

TruPlay: https://truplay.games/CounterCultureMom

Trail Life: https://blog.traillifeusa.com/lbbb-tina

Legacy Precious Metals: https://bit.ly/LegacyGoldCCM

Patriot Mobile: https://www.patriotmobile.com/ccmom/





🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom





📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow





📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM





💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2022 Recap & 2023 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCMDonate2021

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/





