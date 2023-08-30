Selling The Biden Brand

Joe’s Secret E-mails

* The evidence against him is piling up.

* Dems are finding new ways to embarrass themselves.

* The National Archives admits they have over 5K e-mails tied to his three (six?) aliases.





The full segment is linked below.





Fox News | Jesse Watters Primetime (29 August 2023)

https://www.foxnews.com/video/6335995020112

