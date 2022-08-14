Faith & Liberty #32 - This Just In - w/ Brad Skistimas (Five Times August)

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Faith & Liberty #32 - Streamed live on Mar 24th, 2022.
Talented Texas songwriter bangs out another beauty revolution tune. And This Just In: Brad Skistimas - Five Times August: https://rumble.com/c/FiveTimesAugust - returned to the show tonight! Politics and music, oh my!
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Faith & Liberty -- Thurs 6-9pm EST
https://faithandliberty.ca/