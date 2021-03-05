DIA's Connection To Illuminati

*If the sound is choppy at all, we apologies. The software used to make this video was glitching out a little making it difficult to make the video*The Denver International Airport has a lot of theories around it regarding their connection to the Illuminati. It is unknown to us if this airport is in fact working with the Illuminati but we have good reason to believe that they are and will continue to look for proof until we can present a solid answer to this theory. If you have any more info on this theory or would like to expand on something that was mentioned, please feel free to comment your thoughts.Book Of Revelations-