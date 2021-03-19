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Night Time Tiki Torch and Candle Light Vigil In Calgary with Kevin J Johnston and Artur Pawlowski
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1 view • March 19, 2021
Calgarians, along with all other Canadians have had it rough for the last year. More than 56,000 teenagers have killed themselves in North America due to these illegal lock-downs and our government doesn't care one bit.
This evening in Calgary was a candlelight vigil for all of those who have lost their homes, their businesses, their livelihoods and their loved ones.
This evening in Calgary was a candlelight vigil for all of those who have lost their homes, their businesses, their livelihoods and their loved ones.
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