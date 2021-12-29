Cannabis Wholesale Prices Declining

If you work in or follow the cannabis industry you’ve seen the steep decline in wholesale flower prices across many of the longer-established, adult-use markets.This isn’t uncommon, but most of us didn’t anticipate such a steep decline in 2021 after such a strong 2020 sales year.There were lessons that should have been learned from the past market fluctuations, especially for those in mature markets that have seen massive price swings in their past.The problem really comes down to a lack of data or paying attention to it. Business owners, especially cultivators, often make knee-jerk reactions based on short-term market booms rather than looking at historical and projected data.Episode 853 of The #TalkingHedge dives into BDSA's report on the causes and effects as well as go through features Apex Trading provides that can help withstand the market downturn…#CannabisIndustry #CannabisData #MarijuanaData #CannabisAnalytics #MarijuanaAnalytics #CannabisSalesData #MarijuanaSalesData