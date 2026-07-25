How Israelis Are Colonizing the World

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Israeli settlers are no longer confined to Palestine - they're moving abroad and taking over communities in India, Greece, Thailand, Italy, to name a few. And whether they're backpackers fresh from service or 'liberals' fleeing democracy, the violence inherent in Zionism travels with them.
The articles about the settlers in the Alps can be found here:
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