At dawn, the Israeli Air Force launched strikes on Syrian territory from the airspace over the occupied part of the Golan Heights: the targets were objects in the area of the An-Nasiriya airfield and the city of Yabrud in the Rif Damascus province.





The Republic's Ministry of Defense reported that one SAR serviceman was injured during the air raid. Israeli media, citing opposition Syrian sources, claim that the arrivals came from military warehouses.





Additionally, local monitoring resources reported the possibility of another imminent attack: days earlier, they recorded the activity of two electronic reconnaissance and aerial surveillance aircraft from the 122nd squadron of the Israeli Air Force.

#Israel #Syria #Damascus

@rybar