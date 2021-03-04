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Ivermectin and COVID-19 prevention: 83% decrease in infections with Ivermectin prophylaxis?
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1411 views • March 04, 2021
Whiteboard Doctor, March 1, 2021
Ivermectin, traditionally used as an anti-parasitic medication, has gained more and more attention as a potential preventative or treatment measure for COVID-19. We discuss the evidence behind these uses with a focus on COVID-19 prevention using Ivermectin. Specifically, a study on several thousand healthcare workers that reported an 83% decrease in COVID-19 infections in those that took two doses of Ivermectin. The institution then published a protocol for how they recommend utilizing prophylactic Ivermectin including doses and duration. What does this mean and what are the limitations? Check out the video for all these details and more!
Playlist including almost 65 videos on Ivermectin and COVID-19:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLf5bMa9_tvRhOX1m2kZL3ixWDxxar3lg2
Link to study:
https://assets.researchsquare.com/files/rs-208785/v1/d6ff79a3-d354-4aba-a6b0-4bc123bbd225.pdf
If you enjoy the content and feel inclined, here are some ways in which you can support us! Funds will go towards purchasing better equipment/software, dedicating more time to the channel, and continuing to strive towards taking this channel to the next level!
PayPal:
https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=UQN2JGSYSQJEG
Buy Us A Coffee:
A cool site where you can donate a few dollars to a Creator of your choosing as a tip!
https://www.buymeacoffee.com/WBDR
YouTube Membership tab:
It has a “Join” button at the top right corner of our Channel’s home page. We appreciate you!
Become a WBDR Patreon Patron:
Get exclusive perks, merchandise, and more!
https://www.patreon.com/WBDR
We love to get involved in the #FOAMed world through Twitter as well. Come check us out, we would love to hear from you! @WhiteBoardDoct1
https://twitter.com/WhiteBoardDoct1
There will be a running series of videos using the most up to date information on COVID-19, but this is an evolving field and new videos may come out that contradict that previous information. That is okay and is the nature of a fast paced and evolving clinical scenario. Stick with us as we work to unveil the intricacies of COVID-19, it's clinical significance, and the societal implications. ***This is strictly educational and not to be mistaken as clinical recommendations, please verify all information with accepted guidelines and practice patterns.***
DISCLAIMER
THIS VIDEO DOES NOT PROVIDE MEDICAL ADVICE. The information, including but not limited to, text, graphics, images and other material contained on this website are for informational purposes only. No material on this site is intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health care provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition or treatment and before undertaking a new health care regimen, and never disregard professional medical advice or delay in seeking it because of something you have read, watched, or listened to on this video, or any other videos, reports, texts tweets or other sources.
Ivermectin, traditionally used as an anti-parasitic medication, has gained more and more attention as a potential preventative or treatment measure for COVID-19. We discuss the evidence behind these uses with a focus on COVID-19 prevention using Ivermectin. Specifically, a study on several thousand healthcare workers that reported an 83% decrease in COVID-19 infections in those that took two doses of Ivermectin. The institution then published a protocol for how they recommend utilizing prophylactic Ivermectin including doses and duration. What does this mean and what are the limitations? Check out the video for all these details and more!
Playlist including almost 65 videos on Ivermectin and COVID-19:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLf5bMa9_tvRhOX1m2kZL3ixWDxxar3lg2
Link to study:
https://assets.researchsquare.com/files/rs-208785/v1/d6ff79a3-d354-4aba-a6b0-4bc123bbd225.pdf
If you enjoy the content and feel inclined, here are some ways in which you can support us! Funds will go towards purchasing better equipment/software, dedicating more time to the channel, and continuing to strive towards taking this channel to the next level!
PayPal:
https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=UQN2JGSYSQJEG
Buy Us A Coffee:
A cool site where you can donate a few dollars to a Creator of your choosing as a tip!
https://www.buymeacoffee.com/WBDR
YouTube Membership tab:
It has a “Join” button at the top right corner of our Channel’s home page. We appreciate you!
Become a WBDR Patreon Patron:
Get exclusive perks, merchandise, and more!
https://www.patreon.com/WBDR
We love to get involved in the #FOAMed world through Twitter as well. Come check us out, we would love to hear from you! @WhiteBoardDoct1
https://twitter.com/WhiteBoardDoct1
There will be a running series of videos using the most up to date information on COVID-19, but this is an evolving field and new videos may come out that contradict that previous information. That is okay and is the nature of a fast paced and evolving clinical scenario. Stick with us as we work to unveil the intricacies of COVID-19, it's clinical significance, and the societal implications. ***This is strictly educational and not to be mistaken as clinical recommendations, please verify all information with accepted guidelines and practice patterns.***
DISCLAIMER
THIS VIDEO DOES NOT PROVIDE MEDICAL ADVICE. The information, including but not limited to, text, graphics, images and other material contained on this website are for informational purposes only. No material on this site is intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health care provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition or treatment and before undertaking a new health care regimen, and never disregard professional medical advice or delay in seeking it because of something you have read, watched, or listened to on this video, or any other videos, reports, texts tweets or other sources.
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