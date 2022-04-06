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UK 44% Death Increase in Kids After Vax; Pfizer Overwhelmed By Vaccine Injuries!
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188 views • April 06, 2022
Government documents show the UK experienced a 44% death increase in kids after the vaccine! Also, the Pfizer Document Dump reveals that Pfizer had to hire 2500 people just to keep up with all the vaccine injuries! They hid this information, but an un-redacted document exposed it.
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
Video Sources:
1) Info Wars - UK 44% death increase in Kids
https://archives.infowars.com/watch/?video=624b7bff3354c14e422a6831
2) War Room Pandemic - Dr Naomi Wolf with an Update on Pfizer Doc Dump.
https://rumble.com/vzu39b-dr.-naomi-wolf-on-pfizer-they-hid.-they-concealed.-they-redacted..html
3) Dr. Peter McCullough
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/04/beyond-shadow-doubt-vaccines-causing-large-numbers-deaths-dr-peter-mccullough-video/
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
Video Sources:
1) Info Wars - UK 44% death increase in Kids
https://archives.infowars.com/watch/?video=624b7bff3354c14e422a6831
2) War Room Pandemic - Dr Naomi Wolf with an Update on Pfizer Doc Dump.
https://rumble.com/vzu39b-dr.-naomi-wolf-on-pfizer-they-hid.-they-concealed.-they-redacted..html
3) Dr. Peter McCullough
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/04/beyond-shadow-doubt-vaccines-causing-large-numbers-deaths-dr-peter-mccullough-video/
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