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7 Last Plagues - Plague #5 Darkness
Take Heed Lest Ye Fall
Take Heed Lest Ye Fall
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99 views • July 20, 2022

Credits to brother Lawrence for this video. His YouTube channel is 4 and 7 Ministry at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCDrT7WogPs23InmhnS3NTrA and website is https://4and7ministry.org/.



What God Says About the Plague of Darkness?

In this video, we will be going into Plague #5 (Darkness) of the 7 Last Plagues of Revelation. 


SDR Ministers may not subscribe to doctrines or beliefs of any individuals or ministers presented any of our videos, video clips when viewed in their entirety which may reveal a point of view which we SDR Ministers do not agree with our adherence to scripture. Our videos are for illustration and education purposes on the subject matter presented. If these individuals are lost in another area, which is not in accordance with the Bible and the beliefs of the Seventh Day Remnant Church, our best efforts are made to use information, which is in keeping with our beliefs and not their errors they may have in other areas. If you find that others are in error in another area of life, please go to them and share the truth so they may see the truth we have in its fullness. Thank you.


For more information and videos on our Christian beliefs and Bible prophecy, please visit http://www.sdrchurch.org/ or http://www.remnantofgod.org.

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signsbibleendclimatedaylasttimedarkrevelationdarknesssevenplagues7 last plagues7 plaguesplague 5
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