Michael Yon and Masako Ganaha give a WORLD UPDATE on current events

To learn more, visit: https://michaelyon.substack.com/





- Interview Introduction and Initial Remarks (0:01)

- RFK Jr.'s Role and Trump's Victory (1:18)

- Alejandro Mayorkas and Border Security (3:41)

- Trump's Impact on Global Security (7:20)

- Trump's Foreign Policy Challenges (10:30)

- Economic and Financial Implications (14:24)

- Self-Replicating Vaccines in Japan (18:39)

- Nuremberg 2.0 Trials and Vaccine Injuries (21:16)

- Michael Yan's Future Plans and America's Situation (23:46)

- Europe's Dissolution and America's Decline (26:47)

- Recommendations for Hollywood Liberals and Pro-Liberty Americans (30:39)

- Food Security and Final Thoughts (36:22)





For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport





NaturalNews videos would not be possible without you, as always we remain passionately dedicated to our mission of educating people all over the world on the subject of natural healing remedies and personal liberty (food freedom, medical freedom, the freedom of speech, etc.). Together, we’re helping create a better world, with more honest food labeling, reduced chemical contamination, the avoidance of toxic heavy metals and vastly increased scientific transparency.





▶️ Every dollar you spend at the Health Ranger Store goes toward helping us achieve important science and content goals for humanity: https://www.healthrangerstore.com/

▶️ Sign Up For Our Newsletter: https://www.naturalnews.com/Readerregistration.html

▶️ Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport

▶️ Join Our Social Network: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger

▶️ Check In Stock Products at: https://PrepWithMike.com





🔴 Brighteon.io: Brighteon.io/HealthRanger

🔴 Brighteon.Social: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger

🔴 Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/naturalnews

🔴 Gab: https://gab.com/NaturalNews

🔴 Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/naturalnews

🔴 Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/HealthRangerReport

🔴 Mewe: https://mewe.com/p/naturalnews

🔴 Spreely: https://social.spreely.com/NaturalNews

🔴 Telegram: https://t.me/naturalnewsofficial

🔴 Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/realhealthrangerstore/