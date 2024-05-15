As of May 14, 2024, the situation in the northern part of the Kharkiv region continues to be critical for the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Moreover, representatives of the Russian military department officially confirmed that over the past 24 hours, Russian troops have managed to liberate three more settlements in the Northern part of the Kharkiv region. In particular, we are talking about such settlements as 'Bugrovatka', 'Lukyantsy', and 'Glubokoye'. In addition, war correspondents also confirmed information that as of May 14, 2024, the Russian army also managed to take control of the northern and western parts of the strategically important city of 'Volchansk'.......................

