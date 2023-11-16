Decoding American His-Story and the Invoking of Personified Legal Fictions

To comprehend where we are you really need to “understand” how we got here. And in doing so you will realize what it is that we are “standing under”. The truth of the matter is that we all fell for some sneaky, underhanded, tricks tied to debt. In some ways the tricks are a bit like school kids using nonsense as reality, which is why we should never forget that words have meaning and common sense is a critical skill when avoiding traps. Consider the following: Are you your name? Is the word “person” equivalent to the reality that is a living man or woman? Does writing words in capital letters change the meanings or usage of the words? Do official organizations have the right to enter you into contracts you are unaware of? Can a child enter into contracts? Are you currently a part of any Trust where you hold the responsibilities of a Trustee? We could go on and on in order to illustrate the juvenile tricks and traps that have been applied to citizens in order to gain cradle to grave control over living beings. And to add insult to injury, the entirety of said tricks and traps amount to legal fictions. Truly, to believe in an idea makes that idea real on some level, even if the idea is fictitious. Truly, the pen is mightier than the sword, and will continue to be, until we stop falling for tricks, traps and fictions that are brought into existence through the use of the humble pen. As it stands now our entire system of commerce and governance has normalized legal fictions as if they were fact. And herein lies the issue of dealing with said fictions once they are discovered. Suffice it to say, where there is a will, there is a way… though the discovery of the way is no simple feat. Neither in the knowing or the doing.

