© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Leftists + Progressives- Happy or Miserable? You Make the Call
Follow
1
Share
Report
50 views • June 26, 2021
The left-hand side of the aisle is composed of completely miserable people, who want to dictate to others what they need to do, who earn brownie points for walking in lock step with the authoritarian dictates of the day, changing at every moment, earning points like a video game for canceling someone or getting him fired, trying to tear down everything that works, creating misery and have it wherever they go. Burning down businesses and declaring that it is justice.
Do you wish to be part of the progressive movement, or do you see them as miserable people, and wish to join and be part and associate with people that are sane and happy?
Remember, misery loves Company
#happiness #misery #leftists
send bitcoin donations to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!
Find me and subscribe on
Locals: http://rechargeFreedom.locals.com
Osysee: https://odysee.com/@rechargefreedom
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom
Daily Motion: https://www.dailymotion.com/RechargeFreedom
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
Do you wish to be part of the progressive movement, or do you see them as miserable people, and wish to join and be part and associate with people that are sane and happy?
Remember, misery loves Company
#happiness #misery #leftists
send bitcoin donations to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!
Find me and subscribe on
Locals: http://rechargeFreedom.locals.com
Osysee: https://odysee.com/@rechargefreedom
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom
Daily Motion: https://www.dailymotion.com/RechargeFreedom
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.