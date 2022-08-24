© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Del BigTree
August 23, 2022
A recent study out of Thailand reveals alarming rates of cardiovascular effects in adolescents, after receiving Pfizer’s Covid vaccine.
#VaccineMyocarditis #VaccinatingYouth #InformedConsent #Pfizer
POSTED: August 22, 2022
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1gyqaz-new-study-adds-to-covid-shot-heart-concerns-in-youth.html