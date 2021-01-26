© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Homemade power cylinder tear-down.
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
71 views • January 26, 2021
In this free lesson from my "Robotics: Learn by building" course series, we tear down one of the first power cylinders I ever scratch-built around 1995. This is to see how you can make your own hydraulic or pneumatic cylinders in your home shop for your home robotics projects.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.