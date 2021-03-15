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(13) How We Got Here - Let's Go To Democrat Land
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90 views • March 15, 2021
The run up to 2020 on the Democratic Presidential ticket was just as crazy as the prior 4 years under the Trump administration. Harris flames out early but is tapped to be the next President.....I mean vice president.
Biden can't fill a room but somehow won more votes than anyone else in history. Come On Man.
Bernie flames out again...was that always the plan? Superdelegates explained and once again, the choice in Presidential politics isn't really even a choice. Welcome to Obama's third (and maybe 4th) term. Iran is happy.
Biden can't fill a room but somehow won more votes than anyone else in history. Come On Man.
Bernie flames out again...was that always the plan? Superdelegates explained and once again, the choice in Presidential politics isn't really even a choice. Welcome to Obama's third (and maybe 4th) term. Iran is happy.
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