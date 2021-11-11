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ABSOLUTELY DIGUSTING 60.000 CARE HOME WORKERS JOB LOSS FROM DECLINING VACCINE
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90 views • November 11, 2021
Carer breaks down in tears on final shift after losing job for refusing Covid vaccine. Louise Akester, 36, has spent the last three years working at Alderson House in Hull but has worked in the care sector for 14 years.
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