Here, There & Everywhere

Son of the Republic
Published 16 hours ago

State Of The Race

* President Trump doesn’t slow down.

* People are fired up for him.

* He is working to neutralize leftist fear tactics.


The full segment is linked below.


Newsmax | Rob Schmitt Tonight (11 January 2024)

https://youtu.be/nUMPLseGoOE

Keywords
abortiondonald trumpconspiracyelection interferencepopulismpro lifewitch huntleftismlawfarerob schmittdjtconservativismfear tactic

