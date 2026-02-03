Warning❗️One of the Colombian mercs not enjoying Ukrainian winter activities a.k.a. evacuation

One of the Colombian mercs not enjoying Ukrainian winter activities a.k.a. evacuation.

💬Today, The U.S. military has shot down an Iranian drone that approached the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln in the Arabian Sea, a U.S. official told Reuters.

The drone, identified as an Iranian Shahed-139, was reportedly flying toward the carrier when it was intercepted and destroyed by a U.S. F-35 fighter jet.

💬🇺🇸 Reuters reports that U.S. Central Command said an incident occurred in the Strait of Hormuz, where Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps “harassed” a U.S.-flagged, U.S.-crewed merchant vessel.

“Two IRGC boats and an Iranian Mohajer drone approached M/V Stena Imperative at high speeds and threatened to board and seize the tanker,” Hawkins said.

However, an Iranian source offers a different account, saying the ship entered Iran’s territorial waters without authorization. Iranian border units reportedly demanded the necessary permits, warned the vessel, and the ship then immediately left Iranian waters.

Colombian President Gustavo Petro is in the White House meeting with the Crown King of Western Hemisphere, (Trump).

BREAKING NEWS: Saif al-Islam Gaddafi was killed in action following clashes in Hamada, Libyan outlet al-Ahrar TV reports

Sweden and Denmark will jointly procure mobile anti-aircraft artillery systems worth €245 million for Ukraine

Sweden will contribute 2.1 billion kronor of the 2.6 billion kronor total, with Denmark providing the remainder to supply Ukraine with the TRIDON Mk2 mobile anti-aircraft system, the countries' defence ministers announced on Tuesday.

This is a platform that can take out cruise missiles and can take out long-range strike drones and it's a capability that the Ukrainians need due to the increase of Russian long-range strike capabilities

— Swedish Defence Minister Pål Jonson said in Gothenburg.

The system was developed at "record pace" and adapted based on battlefield lessons from the war in Ukraine, Jonson said. The donation would be sufficient for Kiev to establish its own air defence battalion.

Danish Defence Minister Troels Lund Poulsen said the contribution would "strengthen Ukraine's air defence capacity, which unfortunately has been under severe pressure in recent months".

🐻 Hey Denmark, is this really the best time for you to be giving stuff away?