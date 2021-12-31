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The Mystic Philosopher Somewhat Disagrees With The Honorable Minister Farrakhan on This One.
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233 views • December 31, 2021
In this video titled “The Mystic Philosopher Somewhat Disagrees With The Honorable Minister Farrakhan on This One” The Mystic Philosopher as customary shares his unique perspective and insight on a cut and paste video titled LIARS in which Honorable Minister Louis Farrakhan can be seen and heard calling out liars and telling them to stop lying. However, to The Mystic Philosopher that is like asking leopards to change their spots and snakes to change their innate characteristics which is evidently impossible. Your comments, feedback and feed-forward are welcome and encouraged.
Keywords
freedomvaccinespoliticsfearevilreligionimmunizationpoliticianshuman rightscivil rightsliarsconstitutional rightsforced vaccinationsglobal pandemicplandemicscamdemicomicronnew covid variantminister farrakhanmandatory covid-19forced injectionthe mystic philosophervaxxers vs anti-vaxxerscharter of rights and freedomthe news media
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