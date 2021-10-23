What Is In The Killer Vaccines That Are Mandated And What You Should Do... And Other News.

Everyone worldwide needs to resist and refuse and reject the killer vaccines that are being mandated by communist governments since they are not for your good but rather are intended to kill those who take the Covid vaccine and many have died already but the main stream media purposely does not report this information to keep the public misinformed and ignorant of what is actually going on.

For more information check the links below.



https://bit.ly/newcalifornia51

https://www.a21r.com

https://bit.ly/stoptyranny

https://bit.ly/fight-globalists



