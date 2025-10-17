THE ORIGIN STORY OF JESUS Part 35: The Battle for David's Soul

David returned to Hebron after Saul’s death to be crowned king but the line of succession was halted when one of Saul’s sons ascended to rule over the ten northern tribes. Things did not go well for Ishbosheth when his military commander came to David for an alliance.

This action in turn angered David’s military commander, who murdered Abner. Then Ishbosheth was beheaded by two traitors. David consolidated his kingdom, the pagan king of Tyre sent him materials and craftsmen to build a palace, and sexual desire caused David to add more women to his harem.

Lucifer used the demons of lust to cause David to commit adultery with Bathsheba and then murder her husband. David and his army subsequently committed genocide against the Ammonite nation. It seemed that Lucifer had spiritually destroyed King David and the Israelites.

They were ruthless, stubborn, and bent on sinning. Nevertheless, the Godhead was determined usher in the Redeemer through the lives of flawed people.

RLJ-1824 -- SEPTEMBER 5, 2021

