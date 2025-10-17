BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

THE ORIGIN STORY OF JESUS Part 35: The Battle for David's Soul
Resurrection Life of Jesus
Resurrection Life of Jesus
128 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
16 views • 1 day ago

David returned to Hebron after Saul’s death to be crowned king but the line of succession was halted when one of Saul’s sons ascended to rule over the ten northern tribes. Things did not go well for Ishbosheth when his military commander came to David for an alliance.

This action in turn angered David’s military commander, who murdered Abner. Then Ishbosheth was beheaded by two traitors. David consolidated his kingdom, the pagan king of Tyre sent him materials and craftsmen to build a palace, and sexual desire caused David to add more women to his harem.

Lucifer used the demons of lust to cause David to commit adultery with Bathsheba and then murder her husband. David and his army subsequently committed genocide against the Ammonite nation. It seemed that Lucifer had spiritually destroyed King David and the Israelites.

They were ruthless, stubborn, and bent on sinning. Nevertheless, the Godhead was determined usher in the Redeemer through the lives of flawed people.

Sermon Outline: https://www.eaec.org/sermons/2021/RLJ-1824.pdf

RLJ-1824 -- SEPTEMBER 5, 2021

Our new website:

https://rljc-eaec.org/

Join us for our weekly webcast Sundays 9AM PST or anytime during the week at:

https://rljc-eaec.org/weekly-webcast/

If you can support us that would be great. We are usually running on empty:

https://rljc-eaec.org/donations/


Keywords
murdergenocidedemonsarmydavidmurderedadulteryredeemerluciferlustsinningtyreisraelitesgodheadsaulruthlessbathshebasuccessionhebronsexual desireharempagan kingammonite nationspiritually destroyedflawed people
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Comments
Comments for this video have been disabled.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy