HRC BASHES Trump, then eludes that the Biden WH Isn't Sane, Sober, Stable, Productive.

Hillary has a free for all as she Slams Biden: “We Don’t Have a White House that We Can Count on to be Sane and Sober and Stable and Productive”



Former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton took at shot at progressive Democrats this month, appearing to blame them for the inability of the Democrat-controlled Congress to “get things done,” and suggesting they could be the cause of potential party losses in the 2022 midterm elections.



During an interview with MSNBC’s Willie Geist that took place earlier this month and aired in part on Thursday, Clinton implored Democrats to start thinking about the party’s ability to win elections



But, at the end of the day it means nothing if we don’t have a Congress that will get things done, and we don’t have a White House that we can count on to be sane and sober and stable and productive.”