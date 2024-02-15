'Why can't we see a cognitive test?': Megyn Kelly grills Biden after release of damning report

Sky News contributor Megyn Kelly has grilled US President Joe Biden after he tried to defend his mental state following the release of a damning report highlighting his poor memory.
“He comes out and says ‘the special counsel’s all wrong’ and ‘this is totally inappropriate of him to put the mean, mean things in there about me being a well-meaning elderly man with a poor memory',” she told Sky News host Paul Murray.
“If he’s all there and he’s so great, why can’t a, we see a cognitive test, and b, can’t he sit down with somebody like me or any aggressive interviewer who would give him a tough time but a fair time to see how he does.
“He wouldn’t even do the Super Bowl halftime interview with Gayle King which would have been not football, but softball, one after another.
“And he wasn’t willing to do it.”
Follow NewsClips channel at Brighteon.com for more update
Subscribe to Brighteon newsletter to get the latest news and more featured videos: https://support.brighteon.com/Subscribe.html
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.