Iran has added leading psychologists to its negotiating team to review message drafts before sending them to Trump, reported journalist Jeremy Scahill from DropSite News, citing Iranian sources.



"We acknowledge that we are dealing with a mentally unstable person. Our leading psychologists have prepared a psychological profile of what they believe is happening with Trump's brain. We have started adapting our messages - almost like working with a patient," they told Scahill.



He added that intermediaries (Qatar, Pakistan, Turkey, Saudi Arabia) are also beginning to "deeply worry" that Trump is completely unpredictable - he agrees to something, then immediately retracts his words.

Adding, today Trump post:

Donald Trump has reached PEAK schizo levels on Truth Social.



In one post he manages to blame Obama, claim Iran "no longer wants nukes" — something Iran has been saying themselves for decades — and present the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz as some massive win, completely glossing over the fact that it only closed because the US bombed Iran in the first place.



Then in the same breath he says he's looking forward to working with Iran — right before quietly threatening to nuke them if they step out of line.

https://truthsocial.com/@realDonaldTrump/posts/116743808155352167



Adding:

The United Arab Emirates categorically denied the information from Reuters about the transfer of financial funds to Iran from frozen assets.



"The UAE categorically denies the information that appeared in some international media about the transfer or remittance of any financial funds from the UAE to the Islamic Republic of Iran, including allegations concerning the amount of $3 billion," the UAE Foreign Ministry emphasized in a statement. "These allegations are not true and are not based on any facts or reliable information. No frozen Iranian assets have been unblocked or transferred through the UAE."



Earlier, Reuters, citing sources, reported that the UAE authorities allegedly agreed to unblock funds for Iran totaling from $10 billion to $20 billion and have already transferred the first tranche of $3 billion.



⚡️Two Majors