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Study: Natural immunity protected against COVID all along
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41 views • March 12, 2022
Jimmy Dore, March 11, 2022
A recent article in The Guardian suggests vindication for the multitudes who have been singing the praises of the sort of natural immunity that arises from recovering from COVID-19. Among the different findings mentioned in the Guardian piece is the strong evidence that recovery from prior COVID infection offers far greater protection against reinfection than vaccination.
Jimmy and American comedian Kurt Metzger discuss how this information should impact just what the definition of “fully immunized” should be.
A recent article in The Guardian suggests vindication for the multitudes who have been singing the praises of the sort of natural immunity that arises from recovering from COVID-19. Among the different findings mentioned in the Guardian piece is the strong evidence that recovery from prior COVID infection offers far greater protection against reinfection than vaccination.
Jimmy and American comedian Kurt Metzger discuss how this information should impact just what the definition of “fully immunized” should be.
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