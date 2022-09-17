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Peace and love to all these poor people ..
Agapes Light
Agapes Light
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227 views • September 17, 2022

whew I had to get this off my chest but I also needed to let the psinergists know more clearly where we are at. i still think it was my mom targeting me at the cabin. the bible i held up in the spiritual warfare video is martin luther original from his translations, my grandfather, bernhard heinreich scherer. i say sola fide because i live it. God has perfect timing. last night before all this panel and horror stuff i finished cleaning up my records boxes so in this video i also show my medical records from surviving ritual sacrifice on devils tower in baraboo wisconsin at age seven. going to paint now. no wonder no one ever wanted to be my real friend bc these people would hunt them down at school, beat them up, pay them off and as life went on their actions became medical authansia and spinal damage in both of my children. God is a constant for me and if you did not know, God told me to open my mouth and help people understand real physics, plasmonics and interdimensional warfare. so here i am .. take it or leave it .. but i will continue praying protection over this young man and his family and his community because NOT knowing something is not a crime .. choosing not to update your knowledgebase is a crime against yourself. you are smarter than you recognize and since i came online in april 2022 i said, if you are viewing this channel it is God who is seeking you. He loves you already and wants you to know He is here and my job is to tell you how this nasty bleep works. Amen, gratias Deo.

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