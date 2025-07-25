The Patriot Street Fighter’s Journey Through War, Awakening, and the Golden Age | Scott McKay

In this powerful episode of Conversations of Consequence, John Michael Chambers sits down with Scott McKay, the fearless "Patriot Street Fighter," for an in-depth discussion on his incredible life journey, the spiritual and physical battles he’s faced, and the global war against the deep state. From surviving two near-fatal motorcycle accidents to his divine calling as a truth-teller, Scott shares his insights on the Great Awakening, the dismantling of the satanic global power structure, and the unfolding military operation behind the scenes.





The conversation delves into:





Scott’s childhood and pivotal moments that shaped his critical thinking.





His harrowing accidents, spiritual revelations, and return to faith.





The rise of Donald Trump as a divine instrument to dismantle corruption.





The truth about child trafficking, the Vatican, and hidden technologies.





The controlled demolition of the old world order and the coming Golden Age.





How humanity is transitioning into higher consciousness and what the future holds.





A must-watch for those seeking truth, hope, and a deeper understanding of the cosmic battle between light and darkness. Tune in to discover why Scott McKay is one of the most important voices of our time.





