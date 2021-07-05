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THINGS ARE ABOUT TO GET REAL !! THE CROWHOUSE
Gezond Verstand (Common Sense)
Gezond Verstand (Common Sense)
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200 views • July 05, 2021
THINGS ARE ABOUT TO GET REAL !! THE CROWHOUSE
"The colossal misunderstanding of our time is the assumption that insight will work with people who are unmotivated to change. Communication does not depend on syntax, or eloquence, or rhetoric, or articulation but on the emotional context in which the message is being heard. People can only hear you when they are moving toward you, and they are not likely to when your words are pursuing them. Even the choices words lose their power when they are used to overpower. Attitudes are the real figures of speech. - Edwin H. Friedman

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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