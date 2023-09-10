1-year-old twin girl killed by VAXX poison injections "well-child visit"

"Dear Friends and Family, Our friends, Brian and Karen, are the proud parents of four beautiful children: Logan (5), Luke (4), and twins Norah (1), and Lucy (1). They have recently suffered an unimaginable loss. Their beautiful baby girl, Norah Jane (also known as Mommy's Special Snowflake), did not wake up on Friday morning. While the family is grieving and trying to cope with this tragedy, we wanted to find a way for friends and family from near and far, to show their love and support. As the family is not in need of financial assistance, donations will go to a memorial in remembrance of Norah. Thank you all.

Sincerely,

Vanessa, Betsy and Andrea

XOXO"

https://www.gofundme.com/f/norahanklam

