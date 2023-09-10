1-year-old twin girl killed by VAXX poison injections "well-child visit"

"Dear Friends and Family, Our friends, Brian and Karen, are the proud
parents of four beautiful children: Logan (5), Luke (4), and twins Norah
(1), and Lucy (1). They have recently suffered an unimaginable loss.
Their beautiful baby girl, Norah Jane (also known as Mommy's Special
Snowflake), did not wake up on Friday morning. While the family is
grieving and trying to cope with this tragedy, we wanted to find a way
for friends and family from near and far, to show their love and
support. As the family is not in need of financial assistance, donations
will go to a memorial in remembrance of Norah. Thank you all.
Sincerely,
Vanessa, Betsy and Andrea
XOXO"
https://www.gofundme.com/f/norahanklam
###
https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/parents/visit/vaccination-during-COVID-19.html
Mirrored - bootcamp
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.