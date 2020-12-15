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THE ALIEN-UFO MASQUERADE [1995-04-08] - DR. KARLA TURNER (VIDEO)
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184 views • December 15, 2020
DR. KARLA TURNER (1947 – January 09-10, 1996) was widely respected in the UFO community for her research on alien abduction. A scholar and professional educator, she earned a Ph.D. in Old English studies and taught at the university level in Texas for more than ten years. But in 1988, she and her husband and son endured a shocking series of experiences and recollections that forced them to recognize that they were all abductees. Karla's response was to drop her professional university career and turn her full attention to abduction research. Her first book, Into the Fringe (Berkley Books, 1992), told of her own experiences and those of her family. Her second book, Taken - Inside the Alien-Human Abduction Agenda (Kelt Works, 1994), profiled the abduction stories of eight women whose experiences included both "alien" and human intrusions, and both benign and negative elements, illustrating the profoundly complex nature of the abduction mystery. Her most recent book, Masquerade of Angels (Kelt Works, 1994), was co-written with psychic Ted Rice and recounts Ted's lifelong encounters with strange entities whose identity hovered in a shadowland between angelic and demonic. Karla was working on another book when she became ill in early 1995.
Dr. Karla Turner died with cancer, rather than from cancer, on the evening of January 09-10, 1996, after being threatened for her work. She was just 48. Since then, several other people involved in UFO investigation have also experienced threats followed by highly unusual cancers. Several of her case studies are now dead.
Note: The Earth is definitely Flat and aliens/UFOs are definitely Real. If you are not fully awake to both of these Truths, then you are not yet CONSCIOUS. What real Truthers now are doing is digging into the connecting dots. Are the ETs all inter-dimensional beings and/or is the earth located on an infinite plane with many more worlds out past the ice walls? Don't be a half awake flat earther that thinks ETs/UFOs are not real, and don't be a half awake ufologist that thinks we live on a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Time to FULLY WAKE UP people and stop fighting each other!!! Follow research, not people.
Note: Dr. Karla Turner and Phil Schneider were both heavily threatened for about 2 years before they were both murdered on the same evening (January 09-10, 1996), and very likely by the same beings (Covert Intelligence and Secret Space Program Military working with Aliens).
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INTO THE FRINGE [1992] - DR. KARLA TURNER (EBOOK)
https://b-ok.cc/book/1044265/8b5b3b
TAKEN: INSIDE THE ALIEN-HUMAN ABDUCTION AGENDA [1994] - DR. KARLA TURNER (EBOOK)
https://b-ok.cc/book/1005735/cb3692
MASQUERADE OF ANGELS [1994] - DR. KARLA TURNER (EBOOK)
https://b-ok.cc/book/928944/754197
THE UNDERGROUND: A HIDDEN REALITY AND THE TRUE STORY OF PHIL SCHNEIDER [2012] (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/h4SHjhQx2hTh/
BILL COOPER WARNED US ABOUT THE DEEP STATE CONTROL OVER 20 YEARS AGO (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/q0OZjqxD62sy/
A DULCE BASE SECURITY OFFICER SPEAKS OUT - THOMAS CASTELLO (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/bgTginrEKIJS/
DEATH BED CONFESSION BY FORMER MILITARY SOLDIER & CIA AGENT - RICHARD DOLAN (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/WK7SidkKRocE/
ALIEN INTERVIEW WITH INTRO & POST SCRIPT - ARMY NURSE MATILDA O'DONNELL MACELROY (AUDIO BOOK)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/njR2cW8kEmuD/
PATIENT SEVENTEEN [2017] - JEREMY KENYON LOCKYER CORBELL (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/WY2eN784vo6m/
THE HUGE SECRET THAT PRINCESS DIANA KNEW - DAVID ICKE (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/NpU6VZ6FEBDb/
Dr. Karla Turner died with cancer, rather than from cancer, on the evening of January 09-10, 1996, after being threatened for her work. She was just 48. Since then, several other people involved in UFO investigation have also experienced threats followed by highly unusual cancers. Several of her case studies are now dead.
Note: The Earth is definitely Flat and aliens/UFOs are definitely Real. If you are not fully awake to both of these Truths, then you are not yet CONSCIOUS. What real Truthers now are doing is digging into the connecting dots. Are the ETs all inter-dimensional beings and/or is the earth located on an infinite plane with many more worlds out past the ice walls? Don't be a half awake flat earther that thinks ETs/UFOs are not real, and don't be a half awake ufologist that thinks we live on a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Time to FULLY WAKE UP people and stop fighting each other!!! Follow research, not people.
Note: Dr. Karla Turner and Phil Schneider were both heavily threatened for about 2 years before they were both murdered on the same evening (January 09-10, 1996), and very likely by the same beings (Covert Intelligence and Secret Space Program Military working with Aliens).
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] https://www.spreely.com/page/SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo
[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[UGETube] https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@SERGEANT%20MAJORS%20TRUTHER%20INFO
[OurTube] https://ourtube.co.uk/@SGMs_Truther_Info
[NewTube] https://newtube.app/user/SGMs_TRUTHER_INFO
[BrandNewTube] https://brandnewtube.com/@SergeantMajor
[Lbry] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
INTO THE FRINGE [1992] - DR. KARLA TURNER (EBOOK)
https://b-ok.cc/book/1044265/8b5b3b
TAKEN: INSIDE THE ALIEN-HUMAN ABDUCTION AGENDA [1994] - DR. KARLA TURNER (EBOOK)
https://b-ok.cc/book/1005735/cb3692
MASQUERADE OF ANGELS [1994] - DR. KARLA TURNER (EBOOK)
https://b-ok.cc/book/928944/754197
THE UNDERGROUND: A HIDDEN REALITY AND THE TRUE STORY OF PHIL SCHNEIDER [2012] (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/h4SHjhQx2hTh/
BILL COOPER WARNED US ABOUT THE DEEP STATE CONTROL OVER 20 YEARS AGO (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/q0OZjqxD62sy/
A DULCE BASE SECURITY OFFICER SPEAKS OUT - THOMAS CASTELLO (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/bgTginrEKIJS/
DEATH BED CONFESSION BY FORMER MILITARY SOLDIER & CIA AGENT - RICHARD DOLAN (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/WK7SidkKRocE/
ALIEN INTERVIEW WITH INTRO & POST SCRIPT - ARMY NURSE MATILDA O'DONNELL MACELROY (AUDIO BOOK)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/njR2cW8kEmuD/
PATIENT SEVENTEEN [2017] - JEREMY KENYON LOCKYER CORBELL (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/WY2eN784vo6m/
THE HUGE SECRET THAT PRINCESS DIANA KNEW - DAVID ICKE (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/NpU6VZ6FEBDb/
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