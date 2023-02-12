Our Lady's Medjugorje Message on the World at War

Quo Vadis





Feb 11, 2023 UNITED STATES

In this video we share Our Lady's Mejuhgoria Message on the World at War.





In 1981, Our Lady of Mejuhgoria states a full-fledged war is about to start between Heaven and hell – not for countries, but for the souls of the earth caught in the middle – War of the Worlds.





Our Lady indicated, “A great war is going to take place.”





Our Lady Queen of Peace of Medjugorje announces to the earth…A declaration of war.





The following message was given to the visionary Marija on November 25, 2019.





“Dear children! May this time be a time of prayer for you.





Without God you do not have peace.





Therefore, little children, pray for peace in your hearts and families, so that Jesus can be born in you and give you His love and blessing.





The world is at war because hearts are full of hatred and jealousy.





In the eyes, little children, peacelessness is seen because you have not permitted Jesus to be born in your lives.





Seek Him, pray, and He will give Himself to you in the Child who is joy and peace.





I am with you and I pray for you.





Thank you for having responded to my call.”





A more recent message also speaks of war. On January 25, 2023 Our Lady gave the following message to Maria:





“Dear children! Pray with me for peace, because Satan wants war and hatred in hearts and peoples.





Therefore, pray and sacrifice your days by fasting and penance, that God may give you peace.





The future is at a crossroads, because modern man does not want God.





That is why mankind is heading to perdition.





You, little children, are my hope.





Pray with me, that what I began in Fatima and here may be realised.





Be prayer and witness peace in your surroundings, and be people of peace.





''Thank you for having responded to my call.”





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2zJYo0FNwdc



