Ava was interviewed by Scott Adam about how many people joined the Whistleblower Movement because of the April 19th broadcast cutoff, and explained once again about the CCP's 13579 plan

https://gettr.com/post/p2dp1zs8f8c
2023.04.06 #freemilesguo #nfsc #mos #scottadam #takedowntheccp
Ava接受自由媒体人Scott Adam采访，讲到很多人都是因为419断播事件加入到爆料革命的，并再次解释了中共13579计划
Ava was interviewed by Scott Adam, a freelance media, about how many people joined the Whistleblower Movement because of the April 19th broadcast cutoff, and explained once again about the CCP's 13579 plan
