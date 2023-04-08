Create New Account
Ava was interviewed by Scott Adam about how many people joined the Whistleblower Movement because of the April 19th broadcast cutoff, and explained once again about the CCP's 13579 plan
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Published 21 hours ago
Ava接受自由媒体人Scott Adam采访，讲到很多人都是因为419断播事件加入到爆料革命的，并再次解释了中共13579计划

