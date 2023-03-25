New Fed Program for Insuring Banks Could Contribute to Moral-Hazard Problem In a coordinated effort, the government and Federal Reserve saved the big uninsured depositors from the gambling of Silicon Valley and Signature Banks by providing additional liquidity to all banks.

