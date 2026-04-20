No one in the US seems to know what's happening with the talks

No one in the US seems to know what's actually happening with the talks.

Reporting is all over the place — from a deal being signed today, to talks scheduled for Wednesday, to Schrödinger's Vance: simultaneously en route to Pakistan and still in the US.

Adding, latest update:

JUST IN! Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf:

Trump, by imposing a siege and violating the ceasefire, seeks to transform what he imagines to be a negotiating table into a table of surrender — or to justify renewed warmongering.

We will not accept negotiations under the shadow of threats, and over the past two weeks we have been preparing to play new cards on the battlefield.

Adding from Marandi, X post:

"I advise US Vice President JD Vance to unpack his suitcases and not to head to Islamabad. With the current delusional and unrealistic demands and the continued naval blockade, no one in Tehran is willing to negotiate with him." - Professor Marandi

Adding:

CNN: Trump says the ceasefire with Iran will end on Wednesday and is very unlikely to be extended; if it is not extended, war will definitely occur.

Adding more from DC:

⚡️FBI Director Kash Patel just dropped a $250 MILLION defamation bomb on The Atlantic and reporter Sarah Fitzpatrick. The article claimed “bouts of excessive drinking” and unexplained absences. Patel says it’s “categorically false” and a “fabricated hit piece.”

Key allegations against Kash Patel — The Atlantic

➡️Erratic behavior & judgment

Patel panicked and frantically called aides claiming he'd been fired after a routine IT login error — what officials described as a full "freak-out." The article characterizes him as erratic, suspicious, and prone to jumping to conclusions without evidence.

➡️Excessive drinking

Multiple officials raised concerns about his alcohol use as a national security vulnerability. He was filmed chugging beer on official travel in Italy, prompting Trump — who doesn't drink — to call him personally to express displeasure. Officials question whether alcohol contributed to instances where Patel shared inaccurate information about active investigations.

➡️Abuse of perks & poor attendance

Patel has drawn criticism at the White House for spotty office attendance and use of the FBI jet for personal travel, with aides reportedly fearing Trump's reaction if he focused on those stories.

➡️Politicizing the FBI

Patel has directed purges of agents he considers insufficiently loyal to Trump, fired staff, opened internal investigations, and pressured agents to quit for pushing back on his directives. Employees are polygraphed to identify leakers — and reportedly asked whether they've ever said anything critical of Patel or the president.

➡️National security concerns

Days before the US launched operations against Iran, Patel fired members of a counterintelligence squad focused in part on Iran. Officials say the rushed firings left the US shorthanded at a critical moment. High turnover and leadership vacuums are described as eroding the FBI's ability to detect and counter terrorist threats.

➡️Job insecurity

Senior Trump administration officials are already discussing potential replacements, and FBI staff are described as waiting for the official word that he's out.

More DC:

The United States has reportedly suspended all funding and security coordination with the Iraqi government and has halted dollar shipments to Iraq's central banking system, according to Saudi channel Al-Hadath.

Washington says the suspension will remain in effect until a new Iraqi government is formed and Baghdad provides information on pro-Iranian militia members who have attacked U.S. targets in Iraq.

Iraq's economy is 90% dependent on oil revenue paid in dollars into a Federal Reserve account in New York. Every month, Baghdad flies in $1-2 billion in cash from that account to pay salaries and conduct government functions. Cutting dollar access means the Iraqi government cannot operate—salaries go unpaid, the dinar collapses, and the state grinds to a halt.

Iraq is currently forming a new government after November 2025 elections. The U.S. threatened in January to suspend engagement if any of 58 pro-Iranian MPs were included in the cabinet. Now Trump is enforcing that ultimatum while Iraq remains paralyzed between Washington and Tehran.

Washington invaded Iraq, destroyed its economy, controls its oil revenue through the New York Fed, and is now starving the government until it picks a cabinet the White House approves.





@DD Geopolitics