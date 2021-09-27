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Army Flight Surgeon: All COVID "Vaxed" Pilots Should Be Grounded Immediately
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789 views • September 27, 2021
Patrick Byrne and Dr Simone Gold discuss the latest affidavit from a U.S. Army chief medical officer regarding the COVID clot shot.
Whistleblower Lt. Colonel Theresa Long, MD, MPH, FS came forward after discovering
three pulmonary embolisms within 48 Hours of administering the COVID injection. Her conclusion: Injected pilots pose a high risk of cardiac arrest during flight.
Full affidavit here: https://thewashingtonstandard.com/army-doctor-aerospace-medicine-specialist-ltc-theresa-long-calls-on-pentagon-to-ground-all-pilots-that-have-taken-covid-shots/
Patrick Byrne CEO The America Project: https://americaproject.com/
Dr. Simone Gold, JD, MD America’s Frontline Doctors: https://americasfrontlinedoctors.org/
Whistleblower Lt. Colonel Theresa Long, MD, MPH, FS came forward after discovering
three pulmonary embolisms within 48 Hours of administering the COVID injection. Her conclusion: Injected pilots pose a high risk of cardiac arrest during flight.
Full affidavit here: https://thewashingtonstandard.com/army-doctor-aerospace-medicine-specialist-ltc-theresa-long-calls-on-pentagon-to-ground-all-pilots-that-have-taken-covid-shots/
Patrick Byrne CEO The America Project: https://americaproject.com/
Dr. Simone Gold, JD, MD America’s Frontline Doctors: https://americasfrontlinedoctors.org/
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