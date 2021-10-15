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Super smash Bros Ultima Sora reveal CONFIRMED!hyoe reaction review segment!
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1 view • October 15, 2021
SIDENOTE SKIP TO (4:00 or 6:15 ) when i start watching reacting to this long trailer!
Was laughing hard wish it was crash or spyo the dragon but glad its not Halo master chief or fortnite apex legends faggot battle royale character Jonesey or the black chick. Peace out I'll see you when i see you Lates and goodbye and I'll see you on the flipside!!!
Was laughing hard wish it was crash or spyo the dragon but glad its not Halo master chief or fortnite apex legends faggot battle royale character Jonesey or the black chick. Peace out I'll see you when i see you Lates and goodbye and I'll see you on the flipside!!!
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