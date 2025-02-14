Xaerfaal - Ruff Mix 002

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
soundcloud.com/xaerfaal/tracks
Mix 2: Bass Boogaloo... still a noob.
Tracklist:
Kaiju, Total Science & Riya - Lust
Tunnidge - Tribe
Mala - Changes
Loefah - Root
Kryptic Minds - Six Degrees
Itmek - One Hundred Thieves
Slowie & Unkey - Splash
Gemmy - Oouu (LX One Remix)
Wolf'd - Run!
Chronicle & MC Dart - Kings
Pinch & Kahn - Crossing The Line (feat. Killa's Army)
Shvdow Banned - Check This Out
Trisicloplox - There Where They Used To Stand
Abstrakt Sonance, ColtCuts & Rider Shafique - From Birth (feat. Confusious)
EshOne - ????
Niveau Zero - Law Of The Universe (feat. Ben Sharpa & Ill Smith)
Khiva - Try
Woven Thorns - Sacred
Eva808 - Demantar
NotLö - Screening
LitaLotus - Not Today Satan VIP
Shpongle - Periscopes Of Consciousness
Karnage - Bayside Shakedown
Digital Mystikz - Mountain Dread March
Coki - Tree Trunk
7L & Esoteric - Yell At Us (feat. Celph Titled & Apathy)
Juno Reactor - Luciana (an excerpt... )