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FIREFIGHTER ENDS MASK DEBATE ONCE AND FOR ALL
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1255 views • September 26, 2020
Measures O2 content inside masks.
The air in the room has 20.8% oxygen.
The regular, most commonly seen mask, reduces oxygen content from 20.8 to 15.5, which means a 25.5% reduction in the amount of oxygen you get with each breath.
N95 mask reduces oxygen content to 16.4, which is a 21.1% reduction.
The air in the room has 20.8% oxygen.
The regular, most commonly seen mask, reduces oxygen content from 20.8 to 15.5, which means a 25.5% reduction in the amount of oxygen you get with each breath.
N95 mask reduces oxygen content to 16.4, which is a 21.1% reduction.
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