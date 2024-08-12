BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

❗️⚡️Vladimir Putin: "We have nothing to talk about with Kiev"
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1258 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
231 views • 8 months ago

❗️⚡️ Vladimir Putin: "We have nothing to talk about with Kiev"

Putin held a meeting to address the situation in the Kursk region.

➡️He emphasized that the primary focus now is to resolve the current issues in the region, with the Ministry of Defense tasked with pushing the enemy out of the area.

➡️Putin stated that Kiev's actions in the Kursk region aim to improve its negotiating position for the future. The situation illustrates why the Kiev regime rejected Moscow’s and intermediaries’ peace proposals.

➡️The operation by Kiev in the Kursk region is intended to halt the advance of Russian troops, Putin highlighted. He also promised that a comprehensive assessment of the events in the Kursk, Belgorod, and Bryansk regions would be provided.

➡️Despite Kiev's provocations, Russian troops are advancing along the entire front line, according to Putin. He noted that the pace of the advance has not only been maintained but has increased by 1.5 times following the events in the Kursk region.

➡️Putin assured that the enemy would receive a fitting response and that all of Russia's objectives would be achieved.


Keywords
politicsrussiaeventsukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy