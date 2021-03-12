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Democrat Stimulus Bill Breaks World Record for Largest Money Heist of All Time
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110 views • March 12, 2021
Owen Shroyer guest hosts The Alex Jones Show to break down Joe Biden pushing us into medical tyranny while leading one of the biggest money heists in human history. https://banthis.tv/watch?id=604be5b08dc93040dd559520
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