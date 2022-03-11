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Americans travel to Ukraine to help Ukrainians defend against Russia
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60 views • March 11, 2022
CBS Mornings.
"CBS Mornings" co-host Tony Dokoupil meets several Americans traveling into Ukraine to help Ukrainian forces fight and evacuate those still in harm's way.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CHY3gx8IcVc&;t=10s
"CBS Mornings" co-host Tony Dokoupil meets several Americans traveling into Ukraine to help Ukrainian forces fight and evacuate those still in harm's way.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CHY3gx8IcVc&;t=10s
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