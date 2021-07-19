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5yrs ago July 19 2021 Patrick Vallance Says 60 Percent Covid Cases in Hospital Are Fully Vaccinated Then LIES
https://youtu.be/XwJER53p71Q?t=888
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7N5DqMCUgj8
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eJQAU4ILFNc&t
https://news.sky.com/story/covid-19-60-of-people-being-admitted-to-hospital-with-coronavirus-have-been-double-jabbed-says-vallance-12359317