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Dave and Nancy Moss 2014
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10 views • September 05, 2021
Dave and Nancy Moss 2014
http://godsit.com
Please Donate: https://paypal.me/prayforyou
There are many today who are not satisfied with their experience. Many have constant self-condemnation. Many do not know why they are tempted, nor what they are to do with their temptations, or how to conquer their sins. Life's problems defeat them, and fears obsess them. They are not inwardly free, and therefore have no liberating message for others.
There is an answer!
http://godsit.com
Please Donate: https://paypal.me/prayforyou
There are many today who are not satisfied with their experience. Many have constant self-condemnation. Many do not know why they are tempted, nor what they are to do with their temptations, or how to conquer their sins. Life's problems defeat them, and fears obsess them. They are not inwardly free, and therefore have no liberating message for others.
There is an answer!
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