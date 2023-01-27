“Germany At War Against Russia!” – Says German Foreign Minister



The Jimmy Dore Show

Jan 26, 2023

The United States' efforts to isolate Russia have long depended on Germany joining the contest against the Eastern giant, and now with the Ukraine War deeply entrenched, those efforts have borne fruit. German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock recently announced that, for all intents and purposes, Germany is at war with Russia. And even if the German people don't want it, Germany will continue to support Ukraine for as long as it takes, she says. Jimmy and Pushback host Aaron Maté discuss this startling admission from such a highly placed German official.