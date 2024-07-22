❗️The FSB showed a video of parcels with explosives coming from Europe.

The footage shows specialists removing explosives from car parts.

A representative of the transport company through which the parcels were sent said that their services were used in secret.

Background info:

⚡️The FSB discovered a channel for the delivery of explosives and detonators to Russia, which were sent in parcels from Italy and Germany.



Explosives were found in the cavities of auto parts. Those involved in preparing the terrorist attack were detained; they were supervised by the deputy head of Zelensky’s office, Roman Mashovets, the FSB notes.



European intelligence services were requested to identify the organizers and accomplices of the terrorists, but there has been no response yet, the department emphasizes.