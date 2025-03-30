Hegseth speaks about the missing 4 US soldiers in Lithuania - part 1

Hegseth speaks about the 4 US soldiers who went missing in Lithuania

In a statement issued Friday, the U.S. Army said the hulking, 70-ton M88 Hercules armored recovery vehicle the missing U.S. soldiers had been operating "was found submerged approximately 15 feet under a body of water and mud in a boggy area" connected to a nearby lake.

"The area around the site is incredibly wet and marshy and doesn't support the weight of the equipment," the U.S. Army Europe and Africa's public affairs office said in a statement Friday. "Draining the area has been slow and difficult due to ground water seepage," it said.

"This will be a long and difficult recovery operation, but we are absolutely committed to bringing our soldiers home," said Curtis Taylor, Commanding General of the 1st Armored Division.

For the fourth day, the Lithuanian army, which has been holding back Russia, continues to fight the swamp in which an American armoured vehicle sank. But the turf dealt a blow in the back!

"On the morning of March 30, Defense Minister Dovilė Šakalienė said: "The head of the operation just informed me that a huge piece of turf has fallen. Right in the place where the armoured vehicle is supposed to be. The only consolation is that turf is easier to remove, and that is what they are doing now. Now we must do everything to ensure that the necessary equipment is delivered to the site as quickly as possible, then the work will not stop. We are trying to work faster."

For five days, efforts have continued to recover an armored recovery vehicle with American soldiers in Lithuania.

Lithuania’s Defense Minister stated that the exact location of the vehicle remains unknown due to mud and silt. Divers are unable to enter the water, and sonar equipment has proven ineffective.





