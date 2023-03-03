Exposing Aberrant Teachings in the Church (Part 2) with G. Richard Fisher

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Our topic for today is “Apostasy.” We’re going to define it and discuss what the Bible has to say about it. Our guest is G. Richard Fisher. He’s a retired pastor, author of the The Confusing World of Benny Hinn, and contributing writer to the Personal Freedom Outreach Quarterly Journal, an excellent—I mean, excellent!—newsletter, which addresses false doctrines and false teachers that have contributed to the spread of apostasy in our time.